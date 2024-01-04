CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Carolina Panthers interim coach Chris Tabor was reluctant to comment Wednesday on an incident that become the talk of the town.

“I don’t have any impressions,” Tabor said.

Team owner David Tepper faces a $300,000 fine by the NFL for what the league describes as unacceptable conduct. Video captured by a fan shows Tepper at Sunday’s game in Jacksonville throwing what looks to be a drink toward an opposing fan.

“It’s tough because they are so rich,” NFL fan Drew Mesler said. “$300,000 is probably not a big hit in his bank account, but it’s the right thing to do. You have to punish them in some way. You’ve got to set a standard.”

There is a precedent for the NFL fining owners for various reasons. Tepper is one of at least six to face fines in the last 25 years.

Former Panthers owner Jerry Richardson was fined in 2018 for $2.75 million after an investigation uncovered workplace misconduct. In 2019, then-Titans owner Bud Adams was docked $250,000 for making an obscene gesture at a Bills fan.

Former Washington owner Dan Snyder was fined $60 million by the NFL for a sexual harassment lawsuit.

As for Tepper’s behavior, fans say that they are disappointed.

“I feel like if you expect the players to act with their best behavior on the field, you can’t have the owner doing that,” Panthers fan Franica Allison said. “We have enough problems. We want our team to be great and we need the owner to step it up. So, that’s $300,000 we could have used on the team.”

With their final game in Tampa this week against the Buccaneers, Tabor said his focus is on the players.

“I’m responsible for the guy in the locker room at this time,” he said. “That’s what I am doing and I’m going to stick with that. I will answer any questions on Tampa.”

The NFL says fines collected are donated to the Professional Athletes Foundation to support players of all levels.