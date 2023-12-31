JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Evan Engram is still optimistic about his team’s postseason outlook.

As dreadful as December has been — the Jaguars have lost all four games in the month — Engram is confident the team’s fortunes will turn in time to win the AFC South and make the playoffs in consecutive years for the first time since 1998-99.

“I do know adversity hits everybody,” he said. “Right now, it’s hitting us. … What will you do in the face of adversity? Right now, we’re … face to face with it.”

The Jaguars (8-7) have been hesitant to call any previous game a must-win situation. They don’t have much choice now. Jacksonville is downright desperate heading into its home finale against Carolina (2-13) on Sunday.

The Jaguars can clinch the AFC South with a victory, coupled with losses by Houston and Indianapolis. A loss could leave them trailing in the division for the first time since Week 3.

“Backs are definitely against the wall,” Engram said, chuckling. “But the smile on my face says it all, too. We’re ready to fight our way out of it, for sure.”

Jacksonville showed little fight last week, losing 30-12 at Tampa Bay after trailing 30-0 late in the third quarter. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence left with an injury for the third time in the last four games — he sprained his throwing shoulder — and will miss a game for the first time in his professional career.

Lawrence had started 51 consecutive games since the Jaguars selected him first overall in the 2021 NFL draft.

“Obviously, the biggest thing is you don’t want to risk further injury. That’s the big thing,” coach Doug Pederson said. “It’s a tough decision, but sometimes I have to make those decisions based on Trevor’s health and where we are as a team.”

The Panthers are coming off their best two-game stretch of the season. They beat Atlanta 9-7 and then rallied to tie Green Bay late before losing 33-30 last week. Those came at home, though. Carolina is 0-8 on the road, with five of those losses being by double digits.

So it might seem like a get-right game for Jacksonville. Then again, Carolina could take the Jaguars’ month of mayhem to a new low.

“Whether they’re in a slump or not in a slump, I just don’t want to be the team to get them back right,” Panthers outside linebacker Brian Burns said. “That’s the main goal. I don’t want to be that team.”

HELP ON THE WAY

The Jaguars have left tackle Cam Robinson back after missing the last four games with a knee injury. Robinson brings a much-needed edge to an offensive line that has struggled to create running lanes and keep Lawrence upright.

The Jaguars are 6-1 this season with Robinson in the starting lineup, with the lone loss coming against NFC-leading San Francisco.

“There definitely needs to be a sense of urgency, but not a sense of panic,” Robinson said. “We know what we need to do.”

Jacksonville also expects receiver Zay Jones back, but he’s still dealing with knee and hamstring injuries that have limited him to 28 receptions for 274 yards and two touchdowns.

YOUNG GUN

Carolina rookie Bryce Young is coming off the best game of his brief NFL career, throwing for 312 yards and two fourth-quarter TDs to DJ Chark against Green Bay.

It was the second consecutive week Young delivered a promising performance. He directed a 90-yard drive that set up the winning field goal against the Falcons.

“He looks a lot more comfortable,” Burns said. “I feel like it has always been in him because I have seen it from training camp. But him balling now or making plays now is not a surprise. It looks like he has having some fun.”

MILESTONE MOMENT?

Engram needs two catches to become the second player in franchise history with 100 receptions in a single season. He would join receiver Jimmy Smith (1999, 2001) and be just the eighth tight end in NFL history to accomplish the feat.

“With a division title, that would be nice,” said Engram, who has 98 catches for 824 yards and three touchdowns. “Just trying to be the best I can for the team. Whatever that equals, that’s what it is. Just keep doing that and trying to make a positive impact on my team. That’s all I care about.”

CAROLINA (2-13) at JACKSONVILLE (8-7)

Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, CBS

BETTING LINE: Jaguars by 6 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook

AGAINST THE SPREAD: Carolina 4-9-2, Jacksonville 8-7

SERIES RECORD: Panthers lead 4-3.

LAST MEETING: Panthers beat Jaguars 34-27 on Oct. 6, 2019, at Carolina.

LAST WEEK: Panthers lost to Packers 33-30; Jaguars lost to Buccaneers 30-12.

PANTHERS OFFENSE: OVERALL (30), RUSH (19), PASS (30), SCORING (29)

PANTHERS DEFENSE: OVERALL (5), RUSH (21), PASS (4), SCORING (30)

JAGUARS OFFENSE: OVERALL (12), RUSH (26), PASS (8), SCORING (T-13)

JAGUARS DEFENSE: OVERALL (25), RUSH (11), PASS (29), SCORING (20)

TURNOVER DIFFERENTIAL: Panthers minus-6; Jaguars minus-3.

PANTHERS PLAYER TO WATCH: WR DJ Chark plays his first game as a visitor in Jacksonville, which drafted him in the second round in 2018. The veteran is coming off his best game with the Panthers, catching six passes for 98 yards and two fourth-quarter TDs. Chark made an improbable reception the week before near the sideline against Atlanta, helping set up Eddy Pineiro’s winning field goal as time expired.

JAGUARS PLAYER TO WATCH: Evan Engram needs two catches to become the second player in franchise history — joining Jimmy Smith (1999, 2001) — with 100 receptions in a single season and just the eighth tight end in NFL history to accomplish the feat. Engram has 98 catches for 824 yards and three TDs.

KEY MATCHUP: Panthers QB Bryce Young vs. Jacksonville’s beleaguered secondary. The No. 1 pick in the 2023 draft is coming off his best game as a pro, throwing for 312 yards and two touchdowns in a 33-30 loss to the Packers. Young showed poise and moxie in the pocket and seemed to get more comfortable as the game went along. The Jaguars come into the game allowing 257.1 yards a game through the air. It will be vital for the Jags to get pressure on Young, but they are last in the league with 32 sacks.

KEY INJURIES: The Panthers placed OLB Amare Barno on injured reserve this week, and CB Troy Hill’s status remains up in the air because of a concussion. … The Jaguars won’t have QB Trevor Lawrence in the lineup for the first time in three years. He sprained the AC joint in his throwing shoulder last week. C.J. Beathard will make his first start in three years. Jacksonville will get LT Cam Robinson (knee) and WR Zay Jones (knee/hamstring) back after missing games.

SERIES NOTES: The two 1995 expansion teams meet for the eighth time. The Jaguars have not beaten the Panthers since Dec. 9. 2007, with Carolina winning the past three games. Neither team has won a Super Bowl.

STATS AND STUFF: The Panthers are 0-8 on the road this season. Their most recent road win came in Week 18 last season at New Orleans. … The Panthers have not taken a snap from center with the lead in the fourth quarter this season. Each of their wins came on the final play of the game, while trailing, before winning field goals by Pineiro. … WR Adam Thielen’s 7,646 yards receiving are fifth most among undrafted players. … TE Tommy Tremble was more involved in the offense last week vs. the Packers with four catches for 59 yards. … OLB Frankie Luvu had 10 tackles, a sack and a forced fumble last week for the Panthers. … Pineiro is now the third-most accurate kicker in NFL history at 89%. … The Jaguars have lost four in a row, but still control their path to winning the AFC South. They can clinch the division with a win plus losses by Houston and Indianapolis. … Jacksonville is 2-5 at home this season. … Lawrence, if he does play in Week 18, needs 264 yards passing to become the first in franchise history with 4,000 or more yards in consecutive seasons. … RB Travis Etienne needs a rushing TD to become the fourth in team history with 10 or more in a season. … OLB Josh Allen needs one sack to tie Calais Campbell for the franchise record (14 1/2) set in 2017. … OLB Travon Walker has at least half a sack in five of his past six games.

FANTASY TIP: Panthers RB Chuba Hubbard has scored five touchdowns in the past five games. Engram and WR Calvin Ridley have become go-to options with Christian Kirk sidelined and Jones dealing with nagging injuries.