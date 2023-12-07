CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Carolina Panthers will begin hosting training camp in Charlotte in 2024.

The plan is to remove the team’s Atrium Health Dome for their indoor facility off Cedar Street by the end of January, which will make space for another practice field.

While the move is a likely boon for Charlotte, the training camp relocating to Uptown ends a 28-year relationship with Wofford College in Spartanburg.

Panthers fan David Reese lives near the practice field in Charlotte’s Third Ward.

“I welcome it here. I love seeing what’s going on,” Reese said. “I think they’ll get good crowds and things like that at the practices if they can accommodate it. You know, change is always certain and sometimes it’s good.”

At the beginning of this season, only six teams in the NFL, including the Panthers, hosted training camp away from the team’s facilities, a move that helps streamline football operations.

The Panthers built the Atrium Health Dome in 2020.

Clutch Kitchen is steps away from the practice field. You can see the dome from their door. The restaurant’s manager Parker Miller is excited about the camp coming to town.

“It’s awesome,” Miller said. “It’s where the whole fan base is in Charlotte predominantly right outside the stadium. I think it’s going to create a lot more hype and energy for the team. That way people are focused more in on it in the summer months coming in the regular season.”

Miller expects camp to bring in more people.

“The more Panthers fans we have the better our businesses,” Miller said. “This season hasn’t been our best, but we’re hoping in the future for better seasons. I think maybe with the camp moving and it’s just easier for the players and staff to be in Charlotte for the whole season. Hopefully, it’ll lead to more wins and then maybe more fans.”

By January, Panthers staff plan to remove the dome. It was built in 2020 to give the team a place to train and practice during the pandemic. The dome will be replaced by new practice fields, with an ultimate goal of building a fieldhouse.

Although fans are excited for the change, some say they are thinking about the impact down in Spartanburg.

“It’s got to hurt them, financially and economically,” Reese said. “I’m sure they look forward to it every year. They they’ve always done a good job of hosting it. They’ve been excellent host all the times I’ve been down there. But, you know, like I said things got to change sometimes.”

The team plans to donate the dome. Those plans are still in the works. The team is also discussing how to best accommodate fans for training camp. The goal is to get everything ironed out by next summer when the team hosts the first camp in Charlotte.