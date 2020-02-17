Boston College holds off NC State rally for 71-68 win

North Carolina State’s Devon Daniels (24) drives past Boston College’s Derryck Thornton (11) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Boston, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

BOSTON (AP) – Derryck Thornton had 22 points, five rebounds and five assists, Jay Heath scored 16 points, and Boston College held off a second-half surge from North Carolina State in a 71-68 win.

Nik Popovic added 14 points and eight rebounds and Jairus Hamilton scored 11 for Boston College, which has won four of its last seven.

The Eagles have not won back-to-back games since a season-high four-game win streak Dec. 7 to 21.

