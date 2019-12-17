Despite injuries, UNC looks for huge road win over No. 2 Gonzaga

CHAPEL HILL, NORTH CAROLINA – NOVEMBER 06: Head coach Roy Williams of the North Carolina Tar Heels directs his team against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first half at the Dean Smith Center on November 06, 2019 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — With No. 2 Gonzaga on the horizon, the North Carolina Tar Heels must find a semblance of offense with the loss of freshman guard Cole Anthony.

Anthony, UNC’s leading scorer, will miss 4-6 weeks after undergoing an arthroscopic procedure to treat a partially torn meniscus in his right knee. He was averaging 19.1 points per game prior to the injury.

CHAPEL HILL, NORTH CAROLINA – DECEMBER 15: Leaky Black #1 of the North Carolina Tar Heels and Cole Anthony #2 of the North Carolina Tar Heels look on from the sideline during their game at Carmichael Arena on December 15, 2019 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

The Tar Heels currently sit at 6-4 and have lost three consecutive games. The skid knocked the team out of the AP Top 25 rankings for the first time since 2014.

A win over Gonzaga may vault them back into the top 25.

Despite a tough road matchup with the Bulldogs set for Dec. 18, UNC has not lost four consecutive games since the 2009-10 season.

Surprisingly so, Carolina has played well defensively during their losing streak, holding opponents to under 40 percent shooting from the floor.

Gonzaga will be UNC’s third top-10 opponent in the last four contests. The Zags are UNC’s highest-ranked (AP) non-conference opponent since the Heels defeated No. 2 Gonzaga in the 2017 NCAA championship game.

GLENDALE, AZ – APRIL 03: Head coach Roy Williams of the North Carolina Tar Heels and head coach Mark Few of the Gonzaga Bulldogs look on in the first half during the 2017 NCAA Men’s Final Four National Championship game at University of Phoenix Stadium on April 3, 2017 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

North Carolina and Gonzaga will tip-off at 9 p.m. on Dec. 18 on ESPN2.