No. 2 Duke beats Boston College 88-49 in ACC matchup

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) – Freshman Matthew Hurt scored 20 of his season-high 25 points before halftime and Tre Jones returned from a foot injury to help second-ranked Duke beat Boston College 88-49.
Hurt made 10 of 16 shots and hit 5 of 10 3-pointers to lead the Blue Devils. Duke shot nearly 52 percent.
Jones had 10 assists in his return from a foot sprain that had sidelined him for two games.
CJ Felder had 13 points to lead Boston College. The Eagles shot 34 percent for the game.
