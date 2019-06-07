To report Closed Captioning problems, issues or concerns, please contact our Captioning Hotline by e-mail, Fax or Phone:
E-Mail: captioning.hotline@WNCT.com
Fax: 804-887-7066
Phone: 888-812-9801
Please include station or market information.
We will make every effort to investigate your inquiry within 1 business day.
To submit written issues, complaints or concerns, please contact the following:
Johnny Lewis
General Manager
WNCT & ENCT-TV
3221 South Evans Street
Greenville,NC 27834
Phone: 252-355-8511
Fax: 804-887-7066
E-Mail: captioning.hotline@WNCT.com
Before submitting a formal written complaint, we recommend you first contact our captioning hotline. We may be able to resolve your issue immediately without the need for a formal complaint. In any event, we will respond to your complaint within 30 days.