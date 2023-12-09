Former Oklahoma and UCF quarterback Dillon Gabriel announced Saturday he is transferring to Oregon for a sixth season of college football.

Gabriel, who is from Hawaii, posted on social media “Marcus Approved” in reference to former Oregon Heisman Trophy winner Marcus Mariota, who was also born in Hawaii.

Gabriel wears jersey No. 8 in honor of Mariota. Oregon opens its 2024 season on the road against Hawaii.

Gabriel lines up as Oregon’s replacement for Bo Nix, a Heisman finalist who spent the last two seasons with the Ducks after starting his career with Auburn. The Ducks are transitioning from the Pac-12 to the Big Ten next season.

He is the most experienced and productive quarterback available in the portal for next season, with 14,865 career yards passing. He is 4,352 yards behind former Houston quarterback Case Keenum’s major college football record of 19,217 and 2,207 behind Timmy Chang in second place with 17,072.

Gabriel threw for 6,828 yards and 55 touchdowns and ran for 18 scores the last two seasons with Oklahoma. He played his first three seasons at UCF, passing for 70 touchdowns. He has already started 50 games in his college career.

Other high-profile quarterbacks in the portal who are still uncommitted include Cameron Ward from Washington State; Kye McCord from Ohio State; Riley Leonard from Duke; Will Howard from Kansas State; Tyler Van Dyke from Miami and Dante Moore from UCLA.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll