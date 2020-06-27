Greenville Public Works shares “3 Ds” of mosquito protection

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Warmer weather means we’re getting into mosquito season.

Greenville Public Works is sharing tips on how to fend off the pesky pests.

Each year, National Mosquito Control Awareness Week is the week of June 21.

Greenville Sanitation Manager, Delbert Bryant, says preparation is key in fighting off the biting bugs.

“Mosquitoes will be with us,” said Bryant. “We can protect ourselves from them. We need to educate ourselves. We need to do the three Ds.”

The three Ds–defend, drain and dress.

Defend yourself by using insect repellent, drain standing water around your house and dress in light colors and long sleeves.

These are all ways to prevent mosquito bites.

“Mosquitoes carry diseases and affect a lot of people,” said Bryant. “Mosquito diseases kill a lot more people than we realize. The disease transmission can easily happen and occur.”

Another tip is to avoid being outside during high mosquito activity periods–dawn and dusk.

Bryant says the goal of National Mosquito Control Awareness Week is to educate.

He wants the people of Eastern North Carolina to be aware of illnesses mosquitoes carry.

“Mosquitoes can’t transmit COVID-19, but mosquitoes can make COVID-19 that much worse,” he said.

Bryant says following these tips will help prevent outbreaks of mosquito-transmitted diseases in the community.