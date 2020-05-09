Greenville stores reopening during Phase 1

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) –

Following Gov. Coopers announcement that North Caroline will begin Phase 1 of reopening, stores across Greenville opened their doors to shoppers.

At 5pm on May 9th the order went into affect, with stores like T.J. Maxx and Kirkland’s greeting eager customers.

Signs on doors list the amount of people allowed into shops at one time.

Shoppers waited in lines down the block, with only some choosing to wear face masks.

However, the lines made it difficult to practice social distancing.

Not every business has decided to reopen, with some taking extra precautions during the pandemic.

To learn more about the order click here.