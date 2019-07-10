Carteret County officials remind parents of required vaccines for children

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT)

The Carteret County Health Department is reminding parents to make sure their children have all their state-required vaccinations before they start school.



North Carolina state law, G.S. 130A-152, requires every child who lives in North Carolina to receive certain vaccinations.



Carteret County health officials say when children are not vaccinated, they are at increased risk and can spread diseases to others in their family and community, including babies who are too young to be fully vaccinated, and people with weakened immune systems due to cancer and other health conditions.

Kim Davis, RN, the Nursing Director at the Carteret County Health Department, says, “Vaccines are safe and effective. We have to protect individuals as well as communities against vaccine-preventable diseases. Everybody is more protected when more people are immunized.”

According to the state’s Immunization Branch, before entering kindergarten, North Carolina students are required to receive the following vaccines: . • Diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis • Polio • Measles, Mumps, Rubella (MMR) • Haemophilus Influenzae type B (Hib) • Hepatitis B • Varicella (Chickenpox) • Pneumococcal conjugate.

All students entering 7th-grade or who have reached age 12, whichever comes first, are required to have one dose of the Tdap (tetanus, diphtheria, pertussis) vaccine, and the meningococcal conjugate vaccine (MCV) for individuals who have not already received those vaccines.



The required up-to-date immunization record for your child must be provided within 30 calendar days from the first day in the Carteret County Schools system.



A student who received immunizations in a state other than North Carolina must present an official certificate meeting immunizations requirement.



By the end of the 30 calendar day period, the child will not be able to return to school if proof of vaccinations is not provided.



For more information on what shots are needed before school starts, parents/guardians should contact their child’s health care provider or call the Carteret County Health Department at (252) 728-8550.



North Carolina’s vaccination requirements can be found at Immunize.NC.Gov.