Top Stories
WNCT NOW Digital News Update 2/3/2020
Top Stories
Family Violence Prevention Center raises awareness of Teen Dating Violence Month
Albert J. Ellis Airport vying for state award
Federal court orders Farmville Discount Drug, Inc., pharmacist to pay $600,000 in civil penalties
New Bern PD receives grant for safer neighborhoods
Coronavirus
Coronavirus or common cold? How to tell the difference
UN agency declares global emergency over virus from China
When will there be a coronavirus vaccine? 5 questions answered
CDC: New virus’s risk for U.S. public remains low
Are you in danger of catching the coronavirus? 5 questions answered
Tracking Coronavirus in the U.S.
Coronavirus Resources from the CDC
Latest Announcements
About Coronavirus
Human Coronavirus Types
References and Links
Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline
Latest Coronavirus Video
WHO Declares Health Emergency
Second U.S. Case of Coronavirus Confirmed
WHO: Virus outbreak is 'emergency in China'
Chicago woman with coronavirus in good condition
Health Ministry:Virus seems less serious than SARS
The science behind the Coronavirus outbreak in China
Too soon to tell if new virus as dangerous as SARS