2020 Carolinas Classic All-Star Basketball games canceled

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) Due to the continuing public health concerns associated with COVID-19, the North Carolina Coaches Association (NCCA) and the South Carolina Athletic Coaches Association (SCACA) have canceled the 2020 Carolinas Classic All-Star Basketball games.

The annual event scheduled for March 28 in Wilmington features the top public high school senior boys and girls basketball players from North Carolina and South Carolina.

“Our concern for the safety and well-being of these young student-athletes, as well as for spectators attending the games from communities across the two-state area, coaches, and essential personnel, prompted this decision,” said Phil Weaver, co-executive director of the NCCA. “We congratulate the selected players on their athletic accomplishments, and wish them much success as they continue their education and athletic endeavors.”

“In addition, we want to thank House of Raeford Farms FLOCK for their sponsorship and dedication to the Carolinas Classic over the past three years,” commented Shell Dula, executive director of the SCACA. “They join our coaches’ associations in fully supporting this decision.”