JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Three marines are self quarantined after their trip from Singonella, Italy.

The marines returned from their Italy trip approximately 10 days ago.

Their unit leaders raised caution and order the marines to self-quarantine and to be cautious.

Two marines are being quarantined in their home while the other is in the barracks.

Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune is reporting there are no confirmed cases of coronavirus at Camp Lejeune.