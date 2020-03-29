A birthday celebration in the age of COVID-19

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) –

Celebrating a birthday in quarantine doesn’t sound like it’d be a lot of fun.

For Abigail Hubbard, it was.

Family and friends from all over drove to the birthday girls home with signs and balloons.







Signs instruct drivers to Abigail’s house, to wish her a happy birthday.

Then, everyone stopped their cars to sing happy birthday.

“We’re trying to make it a great celebration for her, even though we have to social distance,” said Wanda Warren.

Wanda and James Warren are Abigail’s grandparents.

Some of the cars getting ready to drive to the home of the birthday girl.

Along with others, they wanted to make sure their granddaughter enjoyed her fifteenth birthday.

Christy Hubbard is Abigail’s mother. She said everyone they asked to surprise her showed up.

“I just wanted to make sure she knew that she’s still loved, and right now is a time people can feel lonely and I did not wan’t her to feel that on her birthday,” said Hubbard.

Abigail at the end of the driveway as the cars start to approach.

Following the surprise, Abigail said this was her favorite birthday yet.

“I love all of ya’ll a lot. Thank you so much,” said Abigail.



The family said they hope this “COVID-19 style” birthday celebration inspires other people to do the same for their loved ones in a time of self isolation.