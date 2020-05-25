A boost in business as restaurants reopen over the weekend

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Many restaurants across the state are back in business in phase two of Governor Cooper’s reopening plan.

They’re allowed to resume indoor dining while following new safety restrictions. The dining rooms can be at no more than 50% of capacity. Tables must be 6 feet apart, and workers must follow detailed sanitization measures.

Sup Dogs reopened Saturday morning with all outdoor dining on its deck, rooftop and parking lot.

Owner Brett Oliverio said he’s thankful to reopen and eager to serve customers.

“We were slammed. We were slammed all day Saturday. We were open at 11 a.m. There was a line and we stayed open until about 11 pm and there were people we were packed throughout the day. I’m just incredibly grateful people decided to come back,” he said.

Customers are also happy about the restaurant reopening over the weekend.

“A lot of people throughout the weekend have been saying that us being open is sort of a return to normal for some people in our community which I think is really cool. I’m glad were back open. I’m glad were giving people a place to eat and drink and hangout in a safe way,” Oliverio said.

All workers are wearing masks and gloves. There are hand sanitizing stations throughout the restaurant. Currently Sup Dogs will be open from 11 a.m.-11 p.m.