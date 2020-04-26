A Sunday service on horseback

Elm City, N.C. (WNCT) –

Church services have had to adapt during the pandemic, with many moving to online services.

Oak Hill Church in Elm City took their Sunday service in a new direction recently, but adding horses into their worship.

Oak Hill Church goers usually worship in a building called the Wagon House at the Cavvietta Quarter Horse and Cattle Company in Elm City.

The ranch is owned by Pedro and Gracie Torres

Now, they’re using the arena at the ranch to ride horses while they worship.

“I can’t say that I ever imagined this,” said Oak Hill Pastor Keith Wagner.

“Doing it in the arena where the horses are…listening to the word of God.”



As Pastor Wagner preaches from the bleachers (right), church goers ride their horses and listen.

Pastor Wagner also preaches at McCullers Baptist Church in Raleigh.

As he preached, church goers listen on their horses.

Pastor Wagner is thrilled that this community can still come together to worship, even in a time of social distancing.

The Oak Hill Church has a goal of continuing to do horseback services throughout the pandemic, and maybe even after.