ACC tournament canceled as coronavirus reaches Triad

The ACC tournament has been canceled hours after officials said it would continue.

Officials released a statement to announce the cancellation, saying:

“Following additional consultation with the league’s presidents and athletic directors, and in light of the continued conversations surrounding the fluidity of COVID-19, the Atlantic Coast Conference will immediately cancel the remainder of the 2020 ACC Tournament. For NCAA tournament automatic qualification purposes, Florida State will represent the league as the ACC Champion. We are disappointed for our student-athletes, schools and fans to have to make this decision; however, the overall health and safety of all involved is the priority.”

PREVIOUS

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The ACC tournament will not get canceled, ACC Commissioner John Swofford announced Thursday, the same day the first cases of coronavirus were confirmed in the Triad.

“Hopefully we will not have to make another adjustment in the coming few days,” Swofford said, adding that if it becomes necessary, the ACC will do so.

“The most important aspect of this is protection of fans and anyone associated with this tournament” says they hope to not make any more adjustments, but stresses that this is a fluid situation @myfox8 pic.twitter.com/uRLMDlh2u6 — Tess Bargebuhr (@Tessbargebuhr) March 12, 2020

I asked if Greensboro could get priority to host in the future. John Swofford says still unknown: “My heart bleeds for Greensboro” pic.twitter.com/6v480tg7Hr — Tess Bargebuhr (@Tessbargebuhr) March 12, 2020

The update came on the heels of a Wednesday night announcement that attendance at the Greensboro Coliseum will be limited for the remainder of the men’s basketball tournament because of concerns over coronavirus.

The ACC said in a statement Wednesday night:

“In light of the rapidly changing landscape regarding COVID-19, the latest developments nationally from health authorities and today’s announcement by the NCAA COVID-19 Advisory Panel, the ACC will alter the remainder of the ACC Tournament.

“After consultation with the league’s presidents and athletic directors, it was determined that beginning Thursday, March 12, all games will be played with only essential tournament personnel, limited school administrators and student-athlete guests, broadcast television and credentialed media members present.”

The NCAA has also limited attendance for the upcoming Division I men’s and women’s basketball tournaments.

There are now 12 confirmed cases of coronavirus in North Carolina. Two of those cases are in Forsyth County.