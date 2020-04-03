Access to Beaufort changing to Turner Street on Sunday

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) The Town of Beaufort will only be accessible by entering on Turner Street at US70 beginning Sunday.

The change of entry from NC101 at US70 is being made for the protection of our police officers as we transition to the operation of identification checkpoints.

All adult passengers in a vehicle will need to provide a North Carolina Driver’s License or Military ID with a Carteret County address to enter Beaufort.

A pass system is in place and Beaufort residents and essential employees are being issued entry passes.

Officials ask that these passes are held to the window on whichever side of the vehicle an

officer approaches from.

Do not roll down your window unless instructed by an officer to do so.

In addition to the pass, each adult passenger in the vehicle will need to hold up their NC Drivers License with a Carteret County address in the window.

Entry into Beaufort will not be permitted without these forms of identification.

Businesses are being contacted with instructions for delivery drivers.

Essential employees will receive their passes from their employer.

In the event an employee has not received their pass in time and does not have a valid NC Drivers License or Military ID with a Carteret County address, they can show their driver’s license and an

identification badge and/or paycheck stub from their employer.

Full-time residents will receive their passes at the address listed on their utility bills.

Passes are only being distributed to property owners with a Beaufort mailing address.

You must physically be in Beaufort to receive this pass.

At this time, entry to non-county residents is not permitted if you are not already here.

Apartment complexes where water is included in rent will receive their passes from the property management team.