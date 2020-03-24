Bertie County confirms additional cases of COVID-19

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WNCT) Albemarle Regional Health Services Health Director R. Battle Betts, Jr., MPA, has received notification of a lab-confirmed case of COVID-19 in Bertie County.

The individual is in isolation.

Due to privacy laws, health officials said they cannot comment further on this individual’s condition.

COVID-19 test kits are available in Bertie County, and patients must meet certain criteria to receive the test.

Citizens are asked to discuss their symptoms with their physician so that their medical provider can then determine the best course of action.

As of 3:30 p.m., Bertie County now has three confirmed cases of COVID-19.