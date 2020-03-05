RICHLANDS, N.C. (WNCT) The Albert J. Ellis Airport has released a statement on coronavirus (COVID-19).

Officials said the Airport has not experienced a notable change in passenger traffic nor airline flight schedules.

The Airport and its partners, in coordination with the Health Department, are taking additional steps to protect the traveling public and employees.

International passengers are screened at their point of entry by medical personnel and outbound travelers are advised to be aware of certain international travel restrictions.

It is recommended that passengers take precautions similar to those that they should in any large public venue such as a shopping mall or sporting event.

Many of the major airlines, including American and Delta, have also relaxed policies related to newly purchased tickets allowing some future changes without a fee should your travel be interrupted.

Airport officials will continue monitoring the situation and implementing the recommendations of public health experts.

The Albert J. Ellis Airport (OAJ) and its partners are working closely together to help manage and mitigate the spread of the virus in our environment.

These partners are the Onslow County Health Department, North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, Transportation and Security Administration (TSA), airlines, contractors and concessionaires.

OAJ has implemented measures that include:

• Increased frequency of cleaning of public areas

• Use of environmentally friendly cleaning and disinfectant in public areas

• Additional education and training of employees

• Daily coordination with public health, and other agencies for updates, additional guidance,

and instructions



If you have a flight, check with your airline to make sure that there have not been any cancellations or changes to your itinerary.

Consider carrying disinfectant wipes so that you can wipe down the area on the plane where you will be seated.

The CDC does not recommend wearing a mask unless you are sick.

Only individuals exhibiting cold or flu-like symptoms should consider wearing a mask to prevent spreading the virus to others.

The Albert J. Ellis Airport does not provide masks to passengers. Alcohol-based hand sanitizer dispensers are located in multiple locations throughout the Airport.

Always plan to arrive at least one hour before your flight to give yourself plenty of time to clear security.

For more information on the virus visit the CDC’s website: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html