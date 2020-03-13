Arendell Parrott Academy in Kinston shifts to online classes due to Coronavirus concerns

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) On Thursday Arendell Parrott Academy informed students and their families, beginning March 16, the school is transitioning to an online learning environment for two weeks due to concerns about the risk of COVID-19.

On campus, extracurricular and athletic events will also be suspended starting Monday, March and a standardized test for elementary through 9th-grade students will be postponed.

Parrott Academy headmaster Vert Bright says this was not a response to any sign of infection among anyone o the campus.

“This is not a panicked response to sensationalized media reports; instead it is an effort to support public health officials by “social distancing,” Bright stated.

In previous years, faculty and students have used the school’s online network to post assignments and instruction when the school has been suspended for hurricane or snow days.

School officials said they will continue to evaluate the rapidly changing situation and will communicate with families and students regarding ongoing instruction and resumption of normal campus activities.