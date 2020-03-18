Army Corps to restrict public access to facilities

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) Due to COVID-19 concerns beginning Wednesday, March 18, the U.S. Army corps of Engineers, Wilmington District will be restriving public access at the district’s corps facilities.

As a precautionary measure the Wilmington District will have restricted public access to all operational areas at the district’s lake and dam projects throughout North Carolina and Virginia, and locks and dams on the Cape Fear River.

All campgrounds will delay opening indefinitely until further notice.

Some facilities such as marinas, boat ramps, and campgrounds, are operated by other entities.

It is recommended that the public contact the respective state or local agencies and marinas directly for the latest on their operating status

USACE will continue to monitor and assess the situation and keep the public informed of any additional updates.