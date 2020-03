BBB ofrece una lista de verificación para los negocios durante COVID19

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) Governor Roy Cooper announced on Wednesday, NC 2-1-1 by United Way of North Carolina as a resource for people to call for assistance related to the COVID-19 coronavirus.

NC 2-1-1 is an information and referral service that families and individuals can call to obtain free and confidential information on health and human services resources within their community. NC 2-1-1 operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year and resources are available in most languages.