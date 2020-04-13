BBB warns of stimulus check scams

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Federal Government is now depositing stimulus payments tied to the COVID-19 outbreak. The Better Business Bureau is receiving several reports of scams related to that incoming stimulus money.

Government imposters are calling and texting people with instructions to fill out the information in order to receive their stimulus check. The scammers are asking for your social security number and bank account information. The BBB said the IRS will not reach out to you to for that information, the government already has it.

“For the majority of Americans, they’re not going to have to do anything at all to receive their stimulus money. If you filed a tax return for 2018 or the 2019 year and put your direct deposit information in you should be able to sit back and wait for that money,” said Alyssa Parker, BBB representative.

The IRS said do not call for your payment. Most people won’t need to do anything for economic impact payments.

If you did not file taxes in recent years, or didn’t sign up for direct deposit on recent tax returns, you can click here for more information.