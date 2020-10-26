Beaufort Co. health director shares insight on rise of COVID-19 cases

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Beaufort County is one of many areas of North Carolina seeing COVID-19 cases increase.

The county was averaging about ten cases per day at the start of October, the county’s health director says the average as the month ends is 13 new cases per day.

Now, Beaufort County now has at least 40 COVID-related deaths and almost 170 active cases.

Director Jim Madson says contact tracing shows large gatherings and events are likely fueling the case spike.

Halloween and the upcoming holidays usually mean more gatherings, but Madson suggests people consider alternatives safer for themselves and their families.

“Smaller events, smaller gatherings for the dinners, doing things that may be at home like carving pumpkins instead of going out and trick or treating,” says Madson.

The health director is also encouraging people to get the flu shot.

That vaccination could help eliminate another virus from spreading in the pandemic.

Beaufort County’s Health Department does COVID-19 testing Monday through Friday by appointment.

There’s also drive-thru testing on Thursday from 9a.m.-11:30am.

To contact the health department you can call 252-946-1902 or email bchealth@bchd.net

You can also find a testing location near you by using the following link: https://ncdhhs-covid19-dtra.powerappsportals.us/