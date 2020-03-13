Beaufort County leaders address concerns surrounding COVID-19

(WNCT) Leaders in Beaufort County addressed concerns surrounding COVID-19.

Earlier today they held a press conference to discuss what local elected personnel are doing in preparation.

The main goal of the press conference was to let the public know important facts surrounding COVID-19 and what elected leaders and emergency service personnel are doing amid the rising concerns.

In order to prevent the virus from spreading to Beaufort County and surrounding areas representatives are working closely with state leaders to follow their recommendations.

Jim Madson, Beaufort County Health Director, explained what his team is doing to prepare.

“Since early February we’ve been on calls every Tuesday with the State Epidemiology experts public health departments and so we’ve been following their guidelines and trying to implement those at the county level and are epi team is meeting once a week now in order to discuss strategize and plan for anything that comes up,” said Madson.

There are no known cases in Beaufort County and health experts say the best thing we can do is be cautious, stay away from large crowds and practice good hygiene.

County and state leaders want to remind community members to stay calm during this time.