Beaufort County United Way helping during COVID-19 crisis

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) –

Beaufort County United Way is looking to help non-profits give back to people during the coronavirus outbreak.

Right now, supplies and funds are in need.

Due to the spread of COVID-19, self isolation and the spread of the virus is making it hard for people to work.

If people are unable to work, they might not have a steady income.

Through a grant, Beaufort County United Way’s goal is to aid non-profits and organizations that help people during these times afloat, so they can continue giving back to the community.

Necessities like clothes, shelter, food, and funds towards rent and utilities are all things these non-profits are trying to help with.

If you visit the Beaufort County United Way website, a pop-up message is encouraging people to donate to an “emergency fund.”

This will help give back to local organizations so they can continue helping the community.

If you are someone who needs extra help you can call North Carolina United Way at 211 for further assistance.

You can also text COVIDNC to 898211 to get COVID-19 updates.