Beaufort to close town facilities starting Tuesday

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) The Town of Beaufort is taking measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Effective Tuesday, all Town facilities will be closed to the public.

All Town employees will still be working and may be contacted by phone or email.

If you have a meeting scheduled with a Town employee, that meeting will be conducted via phone or streaming platform.

Utility bills may be paid online (https://www.officialpayments.com/index.jsp), though the mail,

at the drop box behind Town Hall (701 Front Street), or by phone (800-272-9829 – use jurisdiction code 4394).

If you need to establish a new service, call 252-241-2141, extension 228 or 229).

Town employees will still be working in the community, answering police and fire service calls, performing inspections, repairing utility lines, and maintaining Town facilities.

Exercise social distancing (approximately 6 feet of separation) as recommended by NC DHHS and the CDC.

Also beginning on Tuesday and extending for a period of at least 30 days, officials plan to conduct regularly scheduled meetings of the Board of Commissioners, the Planning Board, the Board of Adjustment, the Historic Preservation Commission, and the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board via a streaming platform, if possible.

If logistics prevent the use of streaming platforms, the meetings will be postponed.