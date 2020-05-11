Belk department store reopens in Kinston

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – As part of phase 1, Belk department store in Kinston reopened Monday afternoon.

the store reopened with new procedures in place to protect customers and employees. Belk opened Monday afternoon with a large crowd of people waiting in line to shop.

At this time, fittings rooms are closed and customers are not allowed to try on clothing. All employees are wearing face masks and offering customers hand sanitizer.

“It just feels great to keep everyone safe that’s why we are following very closely to all of the CDC recommendations and just making sure we keep all of our associates and customers safe but we are so excited to see everyone,” said Jeffrey Williford, Belk store manager.

New checkouts and returns are done at separate areas in the store. Belk will be open Monday through Sunday from noon to 6pm. The store also offers curbside pick up.