Bertie County Town Hall meeting highlights COVID-19 safety issues

BERTIE COUNTY, NC (WNCT) –

The Bertie County Board of Commissioners hosted a VIRTUAL TOWN HALL on June 2nd.

The meeting theme was “Help Us Keep Bertie Safe.”

From 7 to 7:30 pm people could tune in via Zoom or Facebook LIVE to listen to community leaders, churches, health care providers, educators, business owners, and even Governor Roy Cooper left a personal message for citizens of Bertie County.

Sheriff John Holley also addressed the County, stressing that large gatherings are still not safe during this pandemic.

“Help us keep Bertie County safe. Large gatherings put everyone at risk,” said Holley.

Bertie County’s new city manager Juan Vaughan also addressed people in the meeting.

“We are still here, and we are working for you,” said Vaughan.

Governor Cooper had a parting message for everyone listening.

“If we all work together, we’re going to come out of this on the other side,” said Cooper.

As of now, Bertie County has seen 125 cases, 107 recoveries, and 4 deaths.