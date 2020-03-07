Blue Cross NC to cover member cost of coronavirus test

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCT) Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina (Blue Cross NC) said that it will cover members’ cost for COVID-19 testing and will not require prior approval for COVID-19 testing and will speed access to other medically necessary services for any members who are diagnosed with the disease.

These changes apply to Blue Cross NC’s fully insured, Medicare Advantage and Federal Employee Program members.

Self-funded employer groups will be given the option to apply these changes to their employees’ plans.

“Blue Cross NC holds the health and safety of all members as a top priority,” said Dr. Von Nguyen, vice president of clinical operations and innovations at Blue Cross NC. “While it may not be certain exactly how much the Coronavirus will spread, we want members to rest assured that they’ll be covered.”

Blue Cross NC said the company is taking specific steps to improve our members’ access to doctors and medications as it monitors COVID-19.

Those steps include:

Expanding virtual access to doctors: Visits to doctors that previously required a face-to-face encounter can now be performed virtually so long as they are a medical necessity and meet criteria. This will further encourage the use of virtual visits and allow doctors to monitor members at home, minimizing the spread of infection and easing the burden on emergency rooms.

Increasing access to medications: Blue Cross NC will waive early medication refill limits on 30-day prescription maintenance medications consistent with the CDC recommendation to have a 1-month supply of medication on hand. Member cost-sharing will apply as normal.

These measures will remain in effect for a 30-day period, starting Friday, and then be re-evaluated.

Blue Cross NC covers doctor visits to screen for COVID-19 the same as any other doctor visit, based on a member’s health plan.

Blue Cross NC will provide updates to members as necessary.

More information can be found at BlueCrossNC.com/Coronavirus.