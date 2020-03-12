Broadway shuts its doors over ongoing coronavirus concerns

NEW YORK (AP) – New York’s governor ordered all Broadway theaters to shut their doors in the face of ongoing coronavirus concerns.

The move plunges into darkness one of the city’s most popular tourist attractions and causes turmoil in the run-up to the Tony Awards.

Shows will resume April 13.

The pressure on Broadway to go dark steadily increased as other entertainment hubs shuttered, including Carnegie Hall, the Metropolitan Opera, the NBA, NHL, CinemaCon, Coachella and Major League Soccer.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough.