Camp Lejeune, MCAS New River to limit personal contact at gates

CAMP LEJEUNE AND MCAS NEW RIVER, N.C. (WNCT) Starting Friday, sentries at MCB Camp Lejeune and MCAS New River entry control points will scan, but limit touching of all identification cards.

Out of an abundance of caution and in an effort to limit the potential spread of disease, such as COVID-19, the Provost Marshal has instructed gate sentries to limit personal contact with those entering our installations.

Personnel accessing either installation should be prepared to show the front and back of their identification card to the sentries upon arrival to the gate.

Identification cards will be scanned while the individual retains possession of their ID card.

Enhanced security measures may still require the handling of some credentials.

Increased traffic delays are expected, due to this precaution.

