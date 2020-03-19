Camp Lejeune, MCCS New River make adjustments to daycares due to COVID-19 concerns

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Camp Lejeune and Marine Corps Air station New River is making several adjustments due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

Officials with Camp Lejeune and MCCS Lejeune-New River says the goal is to transition back to normal operations as soon as directed by MCIEAST. Please adhere to all social distancing instructions in MCCS facilities.

The Child and Youth Program (CYP) facilities (two school-age care facilities and seven child development centers) will be closed for regular operations effective Monday, March 23 with the exception of the Heroes Manor I, Heroes Manor II, and New River child development centers.

These three child development centers will provide service to registered and full-time enrolled children of parents who are deemed essential or critical personnel (either as healthcare professionals. emergency responders or by commander approval).

Parents are being notified by letter and hours of operation will be dictated by hours of essential functions of the families utilizing care, but will not exceed 0530 to 1800.

Regular child care fees will apply for care up to 50 hours of care per week.

An overage fee of $5.00 per hour will apply in fifteen-minute increments for care offered in excess of 50 hours per week, per child.

Care will be offered to a limited number of children ages 6 weeks to 5 years old utilizing a maximum capacity for health and safety via social distancing.

Children in care must be symptom-free from any illness.