Camp Lejeune monitoring coronavirus outbreak, no cases reported at NMCCL

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WNCT) Base and station leaders are monitoring the coronavirus outbreak and working with Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune and public health officials to mitigate health risks and ensure the safety of the installation population.

“The safety of our service members, their family members, and our civilian employees remains the utmost concern.

There are no known cases of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) at Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune.

NMCCL will monitor the situation and stand ready to assist our active-duty, civilians and families as needed.

NMCCL is working with medical providers across Marine Corps Installations East, II Marine Expeditionary Force, Marine Forces Special Operations Command and the Onslow County Health Department to ensure all appropriate measures are taken to prevent potential spread.

All military personnel are encouraged to follow guidance from military medical authorities and the CDC.

Civilian employees, dependents, and retirees should also follow CDC guidance.