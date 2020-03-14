Cape Fear Valley Medical Center has presumptive positive COVID-19 case, would be 18th in NC

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Cape Fear Valley has had a presumptive positive COVID-19 case present at an outpatient facility.
The patient resides in Harnett County and is recovering in self-isolation at home per CDC guidelines.
Officials expect confirmation of the findings from the Health Department on Monday.
