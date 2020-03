NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) CarolinaEast Medical Center has issued a statement addressing the rumors of reports of a COVID-19 case.

As of Thursday at 12 p.m., there are no cases of patients with COVID-19 at CarolinaEast Medical Center, officials said.

Officials are working with the North Carolina State Division of Public Health and local health departments to coordinate preparation and response efforts to COVID-19 in accordance with the guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).