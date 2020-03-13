CarolinaEast Medical Center expanding visitor restrictions to prevent spread of COVID-19

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) CarolinaEast Medical Center is expanding visitor restrictions to help prevent the spread of respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19.

In light of Governor Cooper’s declaration of a state of emergency in North Carolina due to the virus, CarolinaEast is taking this additional measure to protect patients, staff and visitors.

Effective immediately, only immediate family members age 12 and over and not exhibiting any symptoms of illness may visit CarolinaEast Medical Center.

This applies to all areas of the hospital. In addition, all patients are limited to only two visitors at once.

This standard will apply even if visitors are healthy and regardless of their age.

Existing visitation restrictions already apply to all children under 12 due to the ongoing flu season visitor restrictions that remain in effect.

Any and all visitors, including family members, with flu-like symptoms such as fever and new or worsening cough or shortness of breath, will not be allowed in patient areas to help control the spread of illnesses.

Nursing staff and the attending physician will work with families who have special circumstances, such as critically ill or injured family member, on a case-by-case basis.

CarolinaEast Health System will take additional steps to help control the spread of COVID-19 as necessary.