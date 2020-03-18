Carteret County government operations amid COVID-19 outbreak

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) Due to the restrictions associated with the State of Emergency, Carteret County Government buildings and the Carteret County Clerk of Court’s office implemented extra steps to stop the spread of COVID-19.

The following was put in place as of Tuesday, March 18:

Individuals will only be allowed to enter the County Offices if they have an appointment, with the exception of the District Attorney’s Office or Probation.

Before visiting a Carteret County Department in person, individuals should call the desired department to determine if alternative service options are available or to schedule an appointment. A department directory can be found on the County website at www.carteretcountync.gov

Citizens should use any online services that may be available for County Department services.

If you need to make a payment for utilities, taxes, or another department and do not have availability to online payment, please use the appropriate drop boxes at each location.

Carteret County also asks residents experiencing symptoms such as fever, coughing, or difficulty breathing; have been to an affected area in the last 14 days; or have had close contact with either a confirmed or probable case of COVID-19, to refrain from entering County facilities at this time.