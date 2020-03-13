Carteret County Health Department recommends actions to keep residents healthy

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) The Carteret County Health Department continues to closely monitor the novel Coronavirus outbreak.

Health officials say, COVID-19 can spread through the air by coughing or sneezing, though personal contact for or through touching your nose, mouth, or eyes before washing your hands.

For that reason, the Carteret County Health Department recommends actions to help keep people healthy, reduce exposures to COVID-19, and stop the spread of the disease.

Stephanie Cannon, Health Director says, “As of right now, there have not been any confirmed coronavirus cases in Carteret County. Because it is most commonly spread through respiratory droplets, residents should take the same measures that providers recommend to prevent the spread of flu and other viruses, including washing your hands, avoid touching your face, staying home if you are sick and covering coughs and sneezes with your elbow or tissue.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), some people are at higher risk of getting very sick from this illness, including older adults and people with serious chronic medical conditions like heart disease, diseases, or lung disease.

Also, according to the CDC, pregnant women experience immunologic and physiologic changes which might make them more susceptible to viral respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19.

In addition to everyday precautions, those at high risk for serious illness should make sure they have needed supplies such as medications, household items, and groceries as well as stay at home as much as possible.

If you have been exposed to COVID-19 and develop symptoms of respiratory illness, such as fever, cough or difficulty breathing, stay home and call your healthcare provider.

By calling ahead, this will help the healthcare provider’s office take steps to care for you and keep other people from getting infected or exposed.

At the time, there is no treatment for COVID-19. Most people with illnesses will recover on their own.