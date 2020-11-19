Carteret County health officials report two new COVID-19 deaths

Nurse Kathe Olmstead prepares a shot that is part of a possible COVID-19 vaccine, developed by the National Institutes of Health and Moderna Inc., in Binghamton, N.Y. Moderna said Monday its COVID-19 shot provides strong protection against the coronavirus that’s surging in the U.S. and around the world. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink, File)

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — Carteret County health officials announced Thursday the death of two residents due to COVID-19.

Officials with the Carteret County Health Department said both residents were in their 70s and had preexisting health conditions. No further information on the people who died was released.

“The Health Department extends their deepest sympathies to the family and loved ones of these residents.” stated Health Director Stephanie Cannon. “Carteret County, like many parts of NC and the US, continues to see high levels of community transmission of COVID-19. We know this virus can be very serious and deadly and we encourage the public to take the necessary steps to protect their family and friends as they gather during the Thanksgiving holiday.”