Carteret County establishes phone line for COVID-19 concerns

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) In Order to help communicate clear, effective, up to date information with the citizens of Carteret County, two public communication telephone lines have been established.

Public Information Recording- 252-726-7177.

This line provides recorded information regarding several topics of guidance for Carteret County Citizens. The information will
include:

  1. Number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Carteret County.
  2. What to do if you are feeling sick or think you may be exposed to Covid-19.
  3. Contact information for the Carteret County Health Department.
  4. The general guidance for sheltering in place and good hygiene procedures

Citizen Inquiry Phone Line- 252-726-7060.

This phone line is staffed for questions from the public that are not answered via the automated phone line.

This line is staffed Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

MOREHEAD CITY, NC (WNCT) – Carteret County continues its work for COVID-19. Carteret County COVID-19 Task Force meets on a daily basis and is well prepared to meet the needs of all Carteret County residents and visitors.

“Carteret County is well prepared for COVID-19. The County has implemented a COVID-19 Task Force of strategic and knowledgeable personnel to work through this crisis,” said Stephanie Cannon, Carteret County Health Director.

Carteret County is following all recommendations by the medical experts at NC Department of Health and Human Services and the NC Governor’s Task Force including guidance about community gatherings/events, school closures, testing for COVID-19 and health/public safety guidance.

