Carteret County Public School System taking necessary steps due to coronavirus

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) The Carteret County Public School System is taking some necessary steps due to COVID-19.

Effective March 15 beginning at noon:

All in-county and out-of-county field trips are cancelled until further notice;

All school sponsored after-school events/activities are cancelled until further notice;

There will be no school-day performances open to the public/families;

Young people who are not currently enrolled in our schools are restricted from visiting any school;

Custodial parents/guardians should go directly to the office area and remain in that area to check in/check out a child; they should call to make an appointment with the office for other issues;

Students who do not ride school buses should be dropped off and picked up in the school’s organized line – no individuals will be allowed to walk a student to and from class unless this pertains to a special-needs student;

Volunteers should not report to schools;

All building rentals will be cancelled;

All out-of-county employee trainings are cancelled until further notice;

Pre-Kindergarten registration previously scheduled for next week will be cancelled and a new date will be announced later; and

The decision about in-county employee training will be handled on a case-by-case basis by the superintendent’s office.

Additionally, the NC High School Athletic Association has cancelled all sports competitions and practices.

The guidelines will basically allow only enrolled students and employees in our school buildings and will help with reducing the spread of any virus.

Custodians continue to perform extra cleaning.

Reducing the number of people in our buildings through these guidelines will help.

These guidelines will be reviewed regularly, and any changes or modifications will be announced.

If Carteret County Public Schools has to consider a school closure, that decision would be made in consultation with and at the direction of the Carteret County Health Department or Governor’s Office.