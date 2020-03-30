Carteret County reports 1st death related to COVID-19

Live Now
(WNCT) The Carteret County Health Department reports the first COVID-19 associated death in Carteret County.

The individual died on March 28 from complications associated with the virus.

The patient was a Virginia resident, in their 80’s, and had several underlying medical conditions.

The confirmed case and death of this person will be reported in the county in which they resided in Virginia and will not be reflected on the NC Department of Health Human Services case count for confirmed cases and deaths in Carteret County.

