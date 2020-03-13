Carteret County responds to Coronavirus outbreak

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) Carteret County developed a COVID-19 Task Force of personnel to manage the incident by providing their expertise in decision making and communicating with the public.

The county has restricted all work-related travel for staff and this travel restriction includes travel outside of Carteret County and outside of North Carolina.

The travel restriction will remain in effect until further notice.

Carteret County has instructed the cleaning crews for county offices to increase sanitizing and disinfecting efforts in all common areas.

As of Monday, March 16, there will be no courts for 30 days ad the courthouse will remain open for essential business.

Carteret County Clerk of Courts will be consulting with the District Attorney’s Office to set a schedule for mandatory first appearances.

For more information on the coronavirus, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website or North Carolina Division of Public Health or call the North Carolina Coronavirus Hotline at 866-462-3821.