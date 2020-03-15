Carteret County Schools issues plan, meals will be provided

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — Carteret County Schools has shared a plan for students and staff after Governor Cooper issued a statewide mandatory school closure.

Students of Carteret County Schools may go to their school Modany March 16th, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. to retrieve personal items.

If students and families aren’t able to make it Monday, other arrangements can be made with the school office.

Meals will be provided free of charge to students in the county, 18 years of age or younger.

These meals will be available each weekday at five school sites and at six neighborhood locations beginning tomorrow, Monday. Meals can be picked up from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Beaufort Middle School, Bogue Sound Elementary School, Down East Middle School, Morehead City Primary School and Newport Elementary School, as well as:

Blue Point Bay Apartments, 201 Old Murdoch Rd, Newport

Carteret Court Apartments, 510 Carteret Ave, Beaufort

Crystal Coast Apartments, 2109 Mayberry Loop Rd, Morehead City

East Carolina Housing Authority, 2204 Bay St., Morehead City

Eastport at the Park, 498 Campen Rd, Beaufort

Beaufort Housing Authority, 716 Mulberry St., Beaufort

White Oak Elementary School will be added as a distribution site on Tuesday

Students will be given a lunch and breakfast for the next day each day.

There is a possibility of adding other meal drop off locations

Additional information about course work will be provided by county officials later this week.