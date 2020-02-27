CDC confirms possible instance of community spread of coronavirus in U.S.

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. According to a poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research released on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, a wide share of Americans are at least moderately confident in U.S. health officials’ ability to handle emerging viruses, and more express concern about catching the flu than catching the new coronavirus. (NIAID-RML via AP)

(WNCT) The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has confirmed an infection with the virus that causes coronavirus in California in a person who reportedly did not have relevant travel history or exposure to another known patient with COVID-19.

The individual is a resident of Solano County, California, and is receiving medical care in Sacramento County, California.

At this time, the patient’s exposure is unknown.

Officials said it’s possible it could be an instance of community spread of COVID-19, which would be the first time this has happened in the United States.

Community spread means the spread of an illness for which the source of infection is unknown.

It’s also possible, however, that the patient may have been exposed to a returned traveler who was infected.

The case was detected through the U.S. public health system — picked up by astute clinicians.

It brings the total number of COVID-19 cases in the United States to 15.

The federal government has been working closely with state, local, tribal, and territorial partners, as well as public health partners, to respond to this public health threat.

Unprecedented, aggressive efforts have been taken to contain the spread and mitigate the impact of this virus.

It is a rapidly evolving situation.

CDC will continue to update the public as circumstances warrant.

For more information about COVID-19 visit www.cdc.gov/covid19.