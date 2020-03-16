Live Now
CDC recommends cancelling gatherings of 50 or more people

Coronavirus

(WNCT) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now recommending all gatherings of 50 or more people be postponed for the next 8 weeks.

The release states large events and mass gatherings can contribute to the spread of COVID-19 in the United States via travelers who attend these events and introduce the virus to new communities.

Examples of large events and mass gatherings include conferences, festivals, parades, concerts, sporting events, weddings, and other types of assemblies.

These events can be planned not only by organizations and communities but also by individuals.

Officials go on to say events of any size should only be continued if they can be carried out with adherence to guidelines for protecting vulnerable populationshand hygiene, and social distancing

When feasible, organizers could modify events to be virtual.

