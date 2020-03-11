CDC to award over $560 million to state and local jurisdictions in support of COVID-19 response

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WNCT ) The Department of Health and Human Services announced Wednesday of another upcoming action by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to provide resources to state and local jurisdictions in support of the nation’s response to the COVID-19.

On Friday, President Donald Trump signed the Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriation Act.

The supplemental contains $8.3 billion government-wide, with resources directed for grants or cooperative agreements to states, localities, territories, and tribes to accelerate planning and operational readiness for COVID-19 preparedness and response, as well as develop tools and strategies, provide technical assistance and program support, as well as ensure ongoing communication and coordination among public health agencies and partners throughout the response.

HHS Secretary Alex Azar says, ” State and local health departments are on the frontlines of responding to the COVID-19 outbreak, and we are deeply grateful for their work. CDC is distributing this new funding extremely rapidly, as called for by Congress. President Trump and his entire administration will continue working to ensure state and local jurisdictions have the resources they need to keep Americans safe and healthy.”

On Wednesday, CDC is contactin State Health officials to move forward with awarding over $560 million to states, localities, territories, and tribes.

